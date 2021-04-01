Short Interest in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Decreases By 23.7%

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 473,400 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the February 28th total of 620,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 494,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

STIM stock opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76. The company has a market capitalization of $314.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 3.05. Neuronetics has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $22.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 61.44%. On average, analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Neuronetics news, VP Gregory Harper sold 2,969 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $54,065.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 150,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,582.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,521 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $95,467.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 289,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,245,175.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,428 shares of company stock valued at $798,452 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Neuronetics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 12,625.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 12,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

STIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair upgraded Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

