Short Interest in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Decreases By 23.7%

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 473,400 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the February 28th total of 620,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 494,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

STIM stock opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76. The company has a market capitalization of $314.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 3.05. Neuronetics has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $22.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 61.44%. On average, analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Neuronetics news, VP Gregory Harper sold 2,969 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $54,065.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 150,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,582.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,521 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $95,467.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 289,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,245,175.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,428 shares of company stock valued at $798,452 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Neuronetics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 12,625.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 12,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

STIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair upgraded Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit