Short Interest in Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Grows By 42.6%

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the February 28th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA stock opened at $7.88 on Thursday. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80.
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Company Profile
