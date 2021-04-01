Short Interest in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Rises By 47.7%

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 873,400 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the February 28th total of 591,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ OPGN opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $56.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of -0.44. OpGen has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $4.44.

Get OpGen alerts:

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.06). OpGen had a negative net margin of 586.99% and a negative return on equity of 154.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 54,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of OpGen as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of OpGen in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of OpGen from $5.65 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.