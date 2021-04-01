Short Interest in Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) Drops By 38.4%

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,400 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the February 28th total of 314,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 890,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Purple Biotech stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 110,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,667. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.92. Purple Biotech has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $66.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.33.

PPBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Purple Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPBT. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Purple Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $491,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $1,319,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Purple Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Purple Biotech Company Profile

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical drugs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oncology, and Pain and Hypertension. The company's marketed products include Consensi, a fixed-dose combination of celecoxib and amlodipine besylate for the simultaneous treatment of osteoarthritis pain and hypertension.

