Short Interest in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Decreases By 23.4%

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 554,500 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the February 28th total of 724,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of SHYF traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.93. The stock had a trading volume of 128,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,565. The Shyft Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -474.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.49 million. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The Shyft Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $148,335.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,885.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $620,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,238,828.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,659 shares of company stock worth $1,699,786. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 5,025.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 46,488 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHYF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Colliers Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 13th.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

