Short Interest in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Declines By 22.1%

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the February 28th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ TACT opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.40 million, a PE ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 2.06. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $12.47.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TACT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded TransAct Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 14,763 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 23,958 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 247,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

