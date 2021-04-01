Short Interest in William Hill plc (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Drops By 28.6%

William Hill plc (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of William Hill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

WIMHY stock opened at $14.97 on Thursday. William Hill has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $16.14. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.37.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming machines.

