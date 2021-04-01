SHPING (SHPING) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. SHPING has a total market cap of $62,091.23 and $10,541.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHPING token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SHPING has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00051303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00019792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.54 or 0.00640012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00068056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00025873 BTC.

About SHPING

SHPING is a token. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,583,041,697 tokens. The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

