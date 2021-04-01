SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Short Interest Up 98.0% in March

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 98.0% from the February 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 452,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of SIFCO Industries stock opened at $12.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. SIFCO Industries has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.68.

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $25.08 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SIFCO Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.33% of SIFCO Industries worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

