Simon Conn Buys 100,000 Shares of QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE) Stock

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE) insider Simon Conn bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.92 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$92,100.00 ($65,785.71).

Simon Conn also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 24th, Simon Conn bought 30,000 shares of QV Equities stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.92 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,630.00 ($19,735.71).

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 15th. QV Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 269.23%.

QV Equities Company Profile

QV Equities Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Investors Mutual Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests primarily in entities outside of the S&P/ASX 20 Index. The firm invests in the value stocks. It employs a bottom up research to create its portfolio.

