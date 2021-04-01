Sirius Petroleum (LON:SRSP) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.40

Sirius Petroleum Plc (LON:SRSP) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Sirius Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01), with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The company has a market cap of £14.71 million and a PE ratio of -4.00.

Sirius Petroleum plc, an independent oil development company, focuses on acquiring and developing offshore proven oil discoveries in Nigeria. The company is also involved in the trading of oil; and exploration of mineral resources. In addition, it provides management services. Sirius Petroleum plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

