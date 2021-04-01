Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.46

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.46 and last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 298 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company's Large Corporates & Financial Institutions division offers commercial and investment banking services to large corporate and institutional clients in the Nordic region, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

