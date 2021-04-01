SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Trading Down 5.2%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.85 and last traded at $15.90. Approximately 7,039 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,129,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SM Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.46.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 6.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. The firm had revenue of $320.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.41 million. On average, analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,328 shares in the company, valued at $859,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,708 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 456,450 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 271,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 14,852 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 204.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 428,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 287,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 420.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 568,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 459,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in SM Energy by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

