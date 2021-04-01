Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smiths Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of Smiths Group stock opened at $21.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.03. Smiths Group has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6015 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Smiths Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

