Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Earns Neutral Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America restated their neutral rating on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a $67.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $78.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SNAP. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $34.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.27.

Get Snap alerts:

NYSE SNAP opened at $52.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Snap has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $73.59. The company has a market capitalization of $78.87 billion, a PE ratio of -69.72 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.20 and its 200-day moving average is $47.26.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 11,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $555,228.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,765,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,939,165.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 85,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total transaction of $5,004,291.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,661,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,721,951,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,663 shares of company stock worth $16,093,405 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $976,895,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $262,462,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Snap by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,866 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $115,673,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $81,224,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.