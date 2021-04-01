Snap-on Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 948 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 877% compared to the typical daily volume of 97 call options.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $230.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.85. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $94.00 and a 52 week high of $233.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $2,575,665.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,654.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,130,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,033 shares of company stock worth $9,397,547. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Snap-on by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,845,000 after acquiring an additional 48,375 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 106,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,199,000 after purchasing an additional 62,114 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $6,447,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

