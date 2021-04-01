Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Benoit Dageville Sells 28,724 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) insider Benoit Dageville sold 28,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total transaction of $6,509,720.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, March 22nd, Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $6,800,157.28.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $229.28 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.07 and a 52-week high of $429.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.31.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNOW. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.59.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

