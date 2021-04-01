Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Benoit Dageville Sells 28,724 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) insider Benoit Dageville sold 28,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total transaction of $6,509,720.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 22nd, Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $6,800,157.28.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $229.28 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.07 and a 52-week high of $429.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.31.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNOW. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.59.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

