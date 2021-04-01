So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Needham & Company LLC

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ:SY opened at $9.87 on Monday. So-Young International has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.75 and a beta of 0.35.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. So-Young International had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 3.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of So-Young International by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

