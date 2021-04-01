Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Sold by SailingStone Capital Partners LLC

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 289,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 254,151 shares during the period. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile comprises about 5.8% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $14,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,236,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,039,000 after buying an additional 1,578,370 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,095,000 after buying an additional 94,500 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 753,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,990,000 after buying an additional 130,877 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 706,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,698,000 after buying an additional 84,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 485,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,752,000 after buying an additional 86,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

SQM stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.12. 9,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,507. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.60, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.88. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.76 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.