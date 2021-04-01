SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the February 28th total of 104,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 886,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SOLCF traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,201. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17. SOL Global Investments has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $5.65.
SOL Global Investments Company Profile
