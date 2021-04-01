SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the February 28th total of 104,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 886,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SOLCF traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,201. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17. SOL Global Investments has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $5.65.

Get SOL Global Investments alerts:

SOL Global Investments Company Profile

SOL Global Investments Corp. is a principal investment firm with a focus on the biopharmaceutical and cannabis industry in the United States. The company was formerly known as Scythian Biosciences Corp. and changed its name to SOL Global Investments Corp. in October 2018. SOL Global Investments Corp.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for SOL Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOL Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.