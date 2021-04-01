Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Short Interest Down 18.4% in March

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the February 28th total of 20,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In related news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 8,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $129,899.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,733,816.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUNS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Solar Senior Capital by 9,256.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 526,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 521,333 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Solar Senior Capital by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 738,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,354,000 after buying an additional 37,621 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in Solar Senior Capital by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 58,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Solar Senior Capital in the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Solar Senior Capital in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

SUNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Solar Senior Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

SUNS stock opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.34. Solar Senior Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $235.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 million. Solar Senior Capital had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

