Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.07 Million

Brokerages forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) will announce $27.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.80 million to $27.30 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted sales of $47.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year sales of $123.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $119.70 million to $127.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $155.17 million, with estimates ranging from $142.70 million to $177.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 9.17%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SOI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.22.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 9,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $145,142.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lindsay R. Bourg sold 28,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $392,011.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,091,156 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,065 over the last 90 days. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $36,498,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 549.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after buying an additional 73,660 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 21,186 shares during the period. 50.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SOI traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 215,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,217. The company has a market capitalization of $581.10 million, a PE ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

