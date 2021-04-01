Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)’s stock price fell 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.64 and last traded at $47.78. 2,334 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 367,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.57.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average is $43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 2.58.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,682,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,037,000 after acquiring an additional 72,042 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,946,000 after buying an additional 358,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,561,000 after buying an additional 139,949 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 248.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after buying an additional 290,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 75.9% during the third quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 322,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,943,000 after buying an additional 139,111 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

