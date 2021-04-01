Sparkle Loyalty Price Up 49.2% Over Last Week (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 49.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sparkle Loyalty has a market cap of $230,352.90 and approximately $3,634.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sparkle Loyalty token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00064010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.54 or 0.00320088 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006928 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.59 or 0.00784597 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.92 or 0.00089379 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00048035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00029177 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Profile

Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,003,335 tokens. The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

