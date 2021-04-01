Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPIRENT PLC-ADR is an international network technology company providing state-of-the-art systems and solutions for a broad range of customers worldwide. Their Communications group is a worldwide provider of integrated performance analysis and service assurance systems for next-generation network technologies. Spirent’s solutions accelerate the development and deployment of network equipment and services by emulating real-world conditions and assuring end-to-end performance of large-scale networks. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Investec upgraded Spirent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Spirent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of Spirent Communications stock opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average of $14.11. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.84. Spirent Communications has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

