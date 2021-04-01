Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 55.83%.

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $17.24 on Thursday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $18.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average is $15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

