Sportsman’s Warehouse Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 517 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 695% compared to the average daily volume of 65 call options.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPWH. Craig Hallum cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Shares of SPWH stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average is $15.78. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $755.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.31. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 55.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

