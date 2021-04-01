Sprout Social Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,021 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 580% compared to the typical daily volume of 444 call options.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPT shares. Barclays upped their target price on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

SPT stock opened at $57.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a PE ratio of -35.88. Sprout Social has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $82.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.09.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $261,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $76,731.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,970 shares of company stock worth $11,676,252.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 29,238 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 48.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at $11,200,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1,649.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 819,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

