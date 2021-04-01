Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,209 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iRobot worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in iRobot by 5,146.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in iRobot by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in iRobot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iRobot alerts:

IRBT opened at $122.18 on Thursday. iRobot Co. has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $197.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.40 and a 200-day moving average of $94.95.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.53. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $171,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at $7,154,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 15,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total value of $1,240,630.75. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,591 shares of company stock valued at $8,316,552. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IRBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James cut iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. iRobot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.63.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.