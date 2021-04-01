Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $2.73 Million in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in StoneCo by 204.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 77,818 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in StoneCo by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth about $2,707,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in StoneCo by 56.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 431,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,809,000 after acquiring an additional 155,292 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the third quarter worth about $698,000. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STNE shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.27.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $61.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 100.36 and a beta of 2.40. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

