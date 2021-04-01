Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,971 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Athene were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Athene by 9.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Athene during the third quarter worth $349,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Athene by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the third quarter valued at $874,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Athene in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Athene from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.30.

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $50.40 on Thursday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $55.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.07.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

