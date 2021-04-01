Stellar Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.23 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $9.43 billion and approximately $1.23 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00064964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $230.60 or 0.00389174 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006879 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00031814 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $482.96 or 0.00815084 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008318 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.76 or 0.00089037 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00048251 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,409 coins and its circulating supply is 22,709,018,556 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars.

