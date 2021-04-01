Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,314 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 24,508 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.17% of Covanta worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVA. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,057 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,223,000 after purchasing an additional 614,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,332,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,407,000 after purchasing an additional 492,283 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,686,000 after purchasing an additional 342,581 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Covanta during the fourth quarter worth $3,591,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,481 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 239,483 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.36.

Shares of NYSE:CVA opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Covanta Holding Co. has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.47 million. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 457.14%.

Covanta Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

