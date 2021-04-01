Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.63.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $101.45 on Thursday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $110.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.98%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

