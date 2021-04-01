Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Hut 8 Mining (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hut 8 Mining (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HUTMF opened at $7.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.47. Hut 8 Mining has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBox AC data centers in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBox AC data centers in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.