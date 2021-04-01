Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Uxin Call Options (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 83,833 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,280% compared to the average volume of 2,480 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UXIN. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Uxin in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uxin in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Uxin in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Uxin by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 89,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Uxin by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,417,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 879,766 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UXIN stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 336,897,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,830,089. The stock has a market cap of $582.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of -0.28. Uxin has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13.

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

