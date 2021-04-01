Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Acquires Shares of 3,006 Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,006 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stamps.com by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,820,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $553,343,000 after purchasing an additional 139,108 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 613,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 272,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,413,000 after acquiring an additional 171,261 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 223,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,967,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 14,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total value of $3,396,441.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,929 shares of company stock worth $7,778,860. Corporate insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of STMP stock opened at $199.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.39. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.28 and a 52 week high of $325.13. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.40.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $205.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.44 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

