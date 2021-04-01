Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Purchases 4,430 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 78.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $54.68 on Thursday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.78 and a 1 year high of $55.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.80 and its 200 day moving average is $54.99.

