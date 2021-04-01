Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 209 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Professional Planning bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 830,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $191,001,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.17.

Shares of AMGN opened at $248.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $194.21 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

