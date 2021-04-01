Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 5,282 Shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,282 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Ashford were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashford by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Ashford news, VP Robert G. Haiman sold 3,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $28,283.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,554.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $93,469.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,173.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,308 shares of company stock worth $438,248 in the last ninety days. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AINC opened at $8.87 on Thursday. Ashford Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.24. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 30.42% and a negative net margin of 60.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ashford Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AINC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on Ashford from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

