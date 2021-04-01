Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading Up 8.2%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) shares were up 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.23 and last traded at $56.16. Approximately 156,588 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,101,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.91.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.26.

The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,512.38 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $529,061.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 95,503 shares in the company, valued at $6,792,173.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $160,719.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,410.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 479,934 shares of company stock worth $36,505,884. 8.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

