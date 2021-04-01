SuperFarm Price Tops $3.14 on Major Exchanges (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.14 or 0.00005235 BTC on exchanges. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $315.35 million and $54.36 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SuperFarm has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SuperFarm alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000315 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $641.43 or 0.01070237 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00022891 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,500,000 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.