Susquehanna Begins Coverage on Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $75.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.26.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $60.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1,512.38 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.14.

In other news, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $4,345,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $529,061.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 95,503 shares in the company, valued at $6,792,173.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 479,934 shares of company stock worth $36,505,884. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,055,698,000 after buying an additional 20,720,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,588,000 after buying an additional 5,448,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,015.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,985,000 after buying an additional 4,382,193 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 280.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,100,000 after buying an additional 1,278,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at $78,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

