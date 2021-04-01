Swipe (SXP) Price Up 27.7% Over Last Week

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.71 or 0.00006187 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Swipe has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $324.62 million and $376.47 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swipe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00050864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00019633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,004.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $386.09 or 0.00644205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00069157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00027684 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe (CRYPTO:SXP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 87,536,975 coins. Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token . The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Swipe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.