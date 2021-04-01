Symmetry Partners LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Professional Planning acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 180,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,293,000 after buying an additional 23,060 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 87,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after buying an additional 24,099 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,342,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,051,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.50.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $171.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.36 and a 52-week high of $179.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

