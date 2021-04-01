Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Receives $13.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYBX shares. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Synlogic from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synlogic during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Synlogic by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Synlogic during the third quarter worth $45,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Synlogic by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 74,574 shares during the last quarter. 39.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SYBX traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.61. 176,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,279. The firm has a market cap of $143.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,761.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

