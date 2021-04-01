SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 258.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 3,662.6% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 27,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 26,334 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $296,390.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,572.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $44,995.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $49,134.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,176 shares of company stock worth $542,256. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SNX stock opened at $114.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $117.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.27.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.11.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

