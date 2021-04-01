Synthetix Tops One Day Trading Volume of $161.42 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last week, Synthetix has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. Synthetix has a market cap of $2.16 billion and $161.42 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix token can now be bought for approximately $18.82 or 0.00031765 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00051369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00019810 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $379.79 or 0.00640929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00068397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00026034 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Synthetix Token Profile

SNX is a token. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 tokens. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io

Buying and Selling Synthetix

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

