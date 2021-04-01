Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Castellan Group LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $1,299,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sysco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,452,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.44.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $78.74 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $37.20 and a 12-month high of $83.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,124.70, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.25.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

