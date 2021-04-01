Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,546 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.10% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $23,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $825,546,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,458,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,214,000 after acquiring an additional 439,944 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,640,000 after acquiring an additional 405,035 shares during the period. Areion Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $43,471,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 376,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,247,000 after acquiring an additional 183,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

TTWO opened at $176.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.97. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.89 and a 52-week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.08.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Featured Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.